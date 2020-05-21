Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.64.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $213.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

