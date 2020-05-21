UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Update

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

