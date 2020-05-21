UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.73.

UDR opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.04. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in UDR by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 21,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

