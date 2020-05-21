UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Poste Italiane in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

PITAF stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Poste Italiane has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

