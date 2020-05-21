UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 405 ($5.33) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 497.67 ($6.55).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 403.45 ($5.31) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 413.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.94.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.33), for a total transaction of £2,875.50 ($3,782.56). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,350 shares of company stock worth $64,742,160.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

