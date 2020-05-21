Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Down 18.5% in May

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,570,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 55,940,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,486,500. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.83. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.