Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Update

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,838,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,373,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 191,975 shares of company stock valued at $234,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the period. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyme Technologies will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

