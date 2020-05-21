Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $963,317.72 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of TWLO opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
