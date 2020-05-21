Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Sells $963,317.72 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total transaction of $963,317.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TWLO opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $197.15. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.02.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.