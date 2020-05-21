Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of TPTX opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $360,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,925,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,240,298 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 276,483 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 313.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

