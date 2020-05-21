TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 478,100 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the April 30th total of 347,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $22.21 on Thursday. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $960.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Tredwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,861.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holly M. Boehne purchased 2,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,243.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 383,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TriMas by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,521,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after buying an additional 90,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRS. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair raised TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

