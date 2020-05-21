Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Down 10.5% in May

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 288,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Securities raised shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

TMQ stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The mining company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 543,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

