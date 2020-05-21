Trian Fund Management, L.P. Buys 703,700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of SYY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.
SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.
About SYSCO
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.
Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.