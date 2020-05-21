Trian Fund Management, L.P. Buys 703,700 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYY opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in SYSCO by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $404,942,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,500,000 after buying an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $169,106,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in SYSCO by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

