Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.19. Trevena shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 10,727,290 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.
The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.