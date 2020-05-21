Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.19. Trevena shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 10,727,290 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of $141.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares during the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

