Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 30th total of 282,300 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 79,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $407,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 592,168 shares of company stock worth $2,249,344 over the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 120,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 43,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $57.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $26.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Travelzoo’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

