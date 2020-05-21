Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $50,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.