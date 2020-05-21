Traders Purchase Large Volume of Advance Auto Parts Call Options (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,898 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average volume of 2,554 call options.

AAP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $135.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

