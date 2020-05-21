Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Short Interest Up 10.9% in May

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. Analysts predict that Town Sports International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

