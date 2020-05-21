TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Trading Up 40%

Shares of TNR Gold Corp (CVE:TNR) were up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 535,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 133,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About TNR Gold (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project that consists of 108 claims covering an area of 6,993 hectares located in southwestern Alaska.

