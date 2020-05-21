ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.69 ($11.27).

FRA:TKA opened at €5.28 ($6.14) on Tuesday. ThyssenKrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.24.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

