The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 613.30 ($8.07).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 674.20 ($8.87) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 27.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 694.28. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 5.93 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

In other news, insider Steve Hare acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

