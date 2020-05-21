Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Short Interest Update

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the April 30th total of 20,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 11.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $815.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.45. The company has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -916.36 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $559.74.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total transaction of $1,945,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,218. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 44,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $20,109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tesla by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.