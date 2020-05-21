Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in May

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,360,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefonica by 214.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEF. Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

