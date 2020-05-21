Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.37% of Teledyne Technologies worth $40,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 56,841 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $13,284,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $2,641,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.56, for a total value of $5,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,066,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock valued at $20,084,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $333.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

