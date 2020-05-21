TD Securities Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$10.50

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$8.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.57. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of $301.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

