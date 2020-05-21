TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 370,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 434,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $8,214,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the first quarter worth $211,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMTD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.50 to $39.50 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

