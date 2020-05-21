Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

Shares of Target stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

