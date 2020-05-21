Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Target by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Target stock opened at $119.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

