Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $190.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $167.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,538.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

