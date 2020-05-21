Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.20.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.