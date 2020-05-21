Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.61. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.20.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,895,486.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.62.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

