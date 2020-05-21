Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.46% of Synopsys worth $89,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.54.

Synopsys stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $167.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.61.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,048,820 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.