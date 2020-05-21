Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $90,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 235,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $476,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,583 shares of company stock valued at $14,294,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.90 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.