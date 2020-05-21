Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,899,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $94,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $51.44 on Thursday. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

