Swiss National Bank Purchases 479,400 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.46% of SYSCO worth $106,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after buying an additional 369,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYSCO by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,157,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,972,000 after buying an additional 2,353,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.