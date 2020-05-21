Swiss National Bank Purchases 277,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of IHS Markit worth $88,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 496,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $33,298,090.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,707,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,443,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INFO opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.78.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

