Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of FedEx worth $116,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,114,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,527 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 37.4% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,546 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $117.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

