Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Mercadolibre worth $84,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 204,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,303,000 after buying an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $522.22 per share, with a total value of $3,065,431.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $733.40.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $828.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $616.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of -197.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $842.70.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

