Swiss National Bank Has $81.75 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of TE Connectivity worth $81,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEL opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

