Swiss National Bank Has $79.84 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Veeva Systems worth $79,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 31,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $147,082.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,149 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $202.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

