Swiss National Bank Has $109.12 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.54% of Waste Connections worth $109,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 1,526.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,070,000 after purchasing an additional 388,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.07.

Shares of WCN opened at $92.10 on Thursday. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $70.87 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

