Swiss National Bank Has $101.62 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186,786 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $101,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

