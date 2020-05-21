Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,482,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $81,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $302,596.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,280 shares of company stock worth $550,836. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

EVRG opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

