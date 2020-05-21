Swiss National Bank Buys 81,800 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of SBA Communications worth $121,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $6,266,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $283.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,546.43 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $203.10 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.98.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian C. Carr sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.85, for a total transaction of $1,606,655.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,753.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

