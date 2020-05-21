Swiss National Bank Buys 771,900 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Manulife Financial worth $94,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of MFC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

