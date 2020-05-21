Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of ResMed worth $82,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,215,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,803,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after buying an additional 157,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $181,156,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $161.76 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at $14,184,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,429 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

