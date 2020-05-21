Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Constellation Brands worth $93,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $172.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -958.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.