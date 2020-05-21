Swiss National Bank Acquires 150,900 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Zimmer Biomet worth $80,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

