Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,314,800 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,995,071 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314,800 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Walt Disney worth $675,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

Shares of DIS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

