Surface Transforms’ (SCE) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON SCE opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.97. Surface Transforms has a 12 month low of GBX 10.98 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.94 ($0.38). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.96) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

