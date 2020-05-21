Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shot up 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86, 145,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 175,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Superior Drilling Products worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

