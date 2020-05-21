Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 44 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,271.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,328.81. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

